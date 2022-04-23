100 undersized lobster tails intercepted at international airport

Authorities at the Philip Goldson International Airport reportedly intercepted an attempt to smuggle over 100 undersized lobster tails on Friday, April 22nd. According to preliminary investigations, a ring transports undersized conch and lobster between Belize and California, USA. There are no reports of anyone arrested for the offense, and the Fisheries Department is to provide further details of this seafood bust on Monday, April 25th.

According to unofficial information, the undersized seafood is sold at high prices through an enterprise engaged in illicit business in the US. The bust was possible through the joint efforts of Civil Aviation, Fisheries Department, Belize Airport Authority, and the Belize Agriculture Health Authority. The lobster was confiscated, and an investigation is currently underway.

The new Fisheries Act passed in January 2020 imposes strict rules and penalties for persons breaching fisheries laws. The punishment via this legislation aims to counter illegal fishing, establish measures to enable surveillance and enforcement, and co-management of marine reserves.

We will continue following this report.

