Heavy rains flooding San Pedro subdivision; better drainage systems needed

Even though the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has embarked on a project to pave the main streets across the subdivisions, the recent rainfall is affecting residents. Some claim that the lack of drainage along the cement streets is causing their yards to flood. SPTC indicated that the problem will be addressed as the project includes proper drainage and infrastructure to accommodate the utility companies and the neighborhoods.

The drainage issue was explained when the project was officially inaugurated on May 11th by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, his team, and the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez. The project will take about a year, but the unprecedented weather is expected to last longer. Some residents welcome the street upgrade, but drainage remains the main issue, and they hope the project managers implement important improvements. Many residences’ yards continue getting flooded, and those living on the ground floors stated they had found their homes full of dirty water. “The street is too high, and because the water has nowhere to go, it ends on our yard home,” an affected resident shared.

The need for better drainage has also affected the SPTC barracks, where they keep their vehicles and other maintenance equipment. The place appeared flooded on Wednesday, November 29th, following heavy rainfall. The SPTC will monitor the situation and continue working on the streets.

According to the National Meteorological Service of Belize, the 24-hour forecast calls for cloudy spells spanning through Thursday, November 30th. On Thursday, some showers and isolated thunderstorms may affect areas, mainly along the coast. A small craft caution has been issued due to gusty winds and locally rough seas along heavy showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say the days will experience moderate weather conditions with isolated rains.

