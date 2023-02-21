San Pedro Pirates fall short against Port Layola in home game

After leading the standings in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season, the San Pedro Pirates relinquished that position following their 1-0 defeat against Port Layola on Saturday, February 18th, at the Ambergris Stadium.

Scores of islanders supporting their team attended the home game. Many of the San Pedro fans were confident of another victory by the island boys. However, the visiting team of Port Layola was no easy feat, and during the first half of the game, the Pirates could not net a goal. Port Layola was also unable to open the score, even though they made close attempts to take the lead in the first 45+ minutes of the match.

As the ball rolled in the match’s second half, Pirates started dominating the ball game. But their attempts did not break Port Layola’s barrier for a goal. As they continued to pressure, Port Layola’s Michael Palacio sneaked through San Pedro’s defense in the 67th minute and scored the game’s only goal. The island team tried as best as possible, but by the time the game ended, the score favored Port Layola, 1-0. This result catapulted the visiting team to the top of the PLB standings, a position they previously held. The San Pedro Pirates held that spot for the past three weeks.

The San Pedro Pirates are preparing to host Benque Viejo United on Saturday, February 25th. The game starts at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Other games over the weekend in the PLB Closing Season saw the current champion Altitude nailing the International Football Club, former Bandits, 3-0. Progresso FC and Verdes tied 2-2, and Benque Viejo United defeated Wagiya SC 2-1.

