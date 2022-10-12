Two San Pedranas called to train with Belize National U-20 Women’s team

Dennisa Pineda and Tanya Teul have been called to camp to train with the national Under-20 Women’s National Football Team. The team will start preparations for the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football, commonly known as CONCACAF. The qualifier is scheduled from the 14th through the 23rd of April 2023.

The players are to report to camp at the Football Federation of Belize in the Capital City of Belmopan on October 19th by 9AM. The team will then train from Wednesday to Saturday of the following week. This is not the first time Pineda and Teul have joined the U-20 national team. Pineda is one of the goalkeepers, and Teul plays in the midfielder position.

The island footballers played with the team in 2021 and represented the country in Curacao for the CONCACAF U-20 women’s qualifier. The tournament lasted from September 13th to the 17th, with 13 different teams from the Caribbean. The island sporting community is proud of the two footballers for representing San Pedro. The San Pedro Pirates Football Club wished Pineda, Teul, and the rest of the U-20 Female National Team all the best in their preparation for the qualifiers.

The team’s technical staff includes Head Coach Wayne Casimiro, Assistant Coach Joseph Waight, Goalkeeper Coach Miriam Villamil, Fitness Coach Iris Centeno, Physiotherapist Balyn Gordon, Kit Manager Herbert Trapp, and Team Manager Sakenah Lopez.

