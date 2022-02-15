Three island athletes travel to El Salvador to play with the women’s National Football Team

Three female footballers from San Pedro Town, Dennisa Mairena Pineda, Tammy Baptist, and Tanya Teul, are part of the ‘Lady Jaguars,’ Belize’s senior national football team. They will be competing at the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football known as CONCACAF Women’s Championship. The team traveled to El Salvador on Monday, February 14th, to face that country’s national team on Wednesday, starting at 3:30PM.

Belize is in Group D with El Salvador, Panama, Aruba, and Barbados. The team left around 3PM on a direct flight to San Salvador, El Salvador via Tropic Air. The second game, considered a home game, will be between the Lady Jaguars and Panama on Sunday, February 20th, in El Salvador.

Pineda and Teul have been recognized for their talent in the Football Federation of Belize for quite some time. They have been part of the female national teams in different divisions starting from the Under-15 team, with whom they played in 2018. Teul has played in the mid-fielder position, while Mairena has always taken the goalkeeper role.

The sporting sector on the island is proud of the three footballers representing La Isla Bonita. The island’s top male team, the San Pedro Pirates Football Club, wishes them and the rest of the female National Team the best in this important tournament.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS