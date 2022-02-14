San Pedro’s female U-20 football team advances to FFB’s National Youth Championship semi-finals

The U-20 San Pedro Elite female football team has qualified for the Football Federation of Belize’s National Elite Youth Championship semi-finals. The girls’ island team is leading their group with eight points, followed by Orange Walk Elite with seven points and Belize Elite with six points in third place. The other teams representing the island were the male teams U-17 and U-20. Unfortunately, they did not make it to the semi-finals this time.

The female U-20 San Pedro Elite team aims for the championship and is determined to win the two scheduled games in the home/away series. On February 26th, the island girls will travel to their first semi-finals game in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, to face Cayo Elite. A second game, a home match, will occur afterward in San Pedro Town. The San Pedro team must win both games to advance to the finals. If they lose one game, their qualification will be determined by the team’s goal/points aggregate.

The island girls will take a break this week from the competition. However, it will not be time to rest as they will be preparing for one of the most critical games next week, their home away match on February 26th in Cayo.

