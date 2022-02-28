San Pedro Pirates fall short in home game against Verdes 

In their first home game of the closing season of the Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) Top League, the island’s football team, the San Pedro Pirates, lost 1-0 after facing the Verdes. The anticipated match was played on Saturday, February 26th, at the Ambergris Stadium in front of spectators permitted to attend the game.

Under new guidelines issued on January 15th by the National Sports Council of Belize, 50% of fans can attend sporting events. One condition is that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The guidelines also require spectators to observe social distancing, and everyone should be seated.

The game kicked off at 6:30PM, and from the beginning, Verdes took command of the ball. Although San Pedro Pirates played hard and tried to stay on top of the game, Verdes proved a challenge for the island boys. The match’s only goal occurred at minute 15, during the first corner kick in favor of Verdes. Mexican National Carlos Lopez playing for Verdes found the gap and headed a ball that San Pirates’ goalkeeper could not reach. This gave Verdes the victory, and San Pedro experienced their first loss in the FFB Top League’s closing season. Verdes continues leading in the standings in the tournament.

Other matches over the weekend also ended with a similar game score. Altitude beat Wagiya 1-0, and Garden City took home a 1-0 victory over Caesar Ridge.

FFB Top League continues this weekend, March 5th and 6th, as the tournament rolls into its fifth week of the closing season.

