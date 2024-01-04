San Pedro’s Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel wins Krem New Year’s Day cycling classic Masters category

During the 33rd Krem New Year’s Day cycling classic, islander Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel emerged victorious in the Masters 35+ Category on Monday, January 1st. Gabourel’s overall performance in the annual race saw him placing 14th as he proudly represented San Pedro riding in the Kulture/SPD Cycling group.

The anticipated competition started from the northern Mexico-Belize border to Belize City, covering 96 miles. This year’s event saw 80 cyclists from across the country and other countries like the United States of America. The race started early in the morning during a foggy dawn. Cycling fans and supporters lined up on the cycling route along the Philip Goldson Highway. The route took the cyclists through the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts, ending in the Belize District.

At the end of the New Year’s cycling competition, the top winners of the different categories were announced. Finishing in first place and winning the race was American cyclist John Delong with Skyline Cadence. He completed the race in 3:35:33. In second place was Cory Williams with Williams Racing Cycling Team, followed by the third-place winner Derrick Chavarria riding for Gflow Cycling Team, both from Belize.

San Pedro’s Bob Gabourel passed the finishing line in 14th place but claimed the first place in his category, Masters 35+ (Local). He shared that he is on the mainland, participating in the weekly races every weekend. Gabourel said he is proud of his efforts and prepared for the New Year’s ride as best as possible. The island cyclist added that he will continue practicing the sport and aiming for better results in future competitions.

Other categories included M/Masters Cat 4 & 5, in which Sherman Thomas with Team Police Cycling Team claimed the top prize. In the women’s division, Kaya Cattouse emerged victorious in riding for the LA Sweat Cycling Team. Meanwhile, in the W/Youth, Arielle Gordon, riding for Griga Cycling Team, took home first place, followed by Tyler Tejeda, under the crew of Valvoline Cycling Team, who took the grand prize under the M/Juniors Category.

The Cycling Federation of Belize thanks the organizer, KREM, the sponsors, cyclists, team support personnel, sponsors, officials, police, ambulance, traffic officers, fans, supporters, and the announcers who made this possible and broadcasted the event. They congratulate all winners and participants.

