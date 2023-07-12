Island athletes Kian Trejo and Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel participate in a cyclist race in Cancun, Mexico

Over the weekend, on Saturday, July 8th, islanders Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel and Kian Trejo participated in the night road bicycle race dubbed Criterium Cancun 2023 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The event consisted of a close-circuit race on the cobblestoned route at Cancun’s Malecon Tajamar (stone-built embankment).

The annual event saw cyclists across Mexico’s State of Quintana Roo and Belize participating. Some of these athletes from Quintana Roo had nationalities from Argentina, France, Spain, and Venezuela. Trejo and Gabourel were part of a Belizean delegation composed of Jyven Gonzalez, Kevin Gentle, Brandon Cattouse, Santiago Castillo, and Wasani Castro. The first phase of the race on Saturday, July 8th, saw the cyclist competing in a 20-lap close circuit route. The competition included different categories such as Femenil Juvenil B, Varonil Juvenil B Femenil Novato, Varonil Novato, Femenil Elite & Sub 23, Varonil Sub23, Femenil Juvenil C, Femenil Master 23-39, Femenil Master 40, Varonil Juvenil C, Varonil Master 50, Varonil Elite, Varonil Master 30, and Varonil Master 40.

As the night race started, there was a four-person breakaway, with Gonzalez being the only Belizean in that crew. However, he returned to the Belizean group after a couple of laps. Trejo gave his all in the group while going around the Malecon. In that first part of the event, Trejo reportedly finished 18 laps of the 20 in the Varonil Elite category. Gonzalez did 19 laps due to issues with his bicycle. Overall that day, in the Varonil Elite division, two Belizeans finished in the top five. Gonzalez came in fourth place, and Castro in fifth place. Gabourel took second place in the Varonil Master 40 category. Gabourel and Trejo shared that it was the first time they had participated in such a race that night, and it was a great experience for both.

The event ended with trophies and medals issued to the winners. The sporting event also included over US$7,000 in prizes for the top participants. Apart from the race, the event features raffles, live music, a food market, and a mini expo.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all Belizean athletes on an excellent show of sportsmanship.

