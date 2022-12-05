San Pedro athletes shine in annual End of the World Marathon in Placencia

In continuing to support Belizean education by raising funds for scholarships, Run Belize held the 11th annual End of the World Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday, December 4th, in Placencia Village, Stann Creek District. Many athletes from across the country and other countries participated in the sporting event, including a group from San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, who represented the island well in the challenging competition.

The island delegation included Ian ‘Lion’ Gordon, Marisa Murphy Guerrero, Kian Trejo, Chelsea Muñoz, Mary Shaw, and Japanese kitchen master Toshiya Tsujimoto, who ran his first half marathon. The San Pedro athletes traveled to the southern municipality in the Stann Creek District a day before to be ready for the anticipated event set for Sunday at 5:30AM.

The marathon included the participation of 54 runners for the entire route, and 218 signed up for the half length of the run. The full marathon run was a total of 26.2 miles. It started at the football field in downtown Placencia, heading north of the peninsula covering Seine Bight Village, Maya Beach and then looping south of Riversdale. The half marathon run covered a total of 13.1 miles starting from the full marathon turnaround (south of Riversdale) and finishing at the football field in downtown Placencia.

Categories included men and women, with the minimum age to participate is 18 to over 60 years. In the half marathon, the minimum age was 13 years old up to over 60 as well. The marathon’s route was on paved roads with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and included 20 hydration stations.

The San Pedro group of athletes did not disappoint, and after the event concluded, their performances saw them meriting trophies and medals.

Ian ‘Lion’ Gordon took first in the full marathon run under the men’s category ages 40-49, finishing with a total time of 03:16:13.

In the women’s division, ages 40-49, Marisa Guerrero, under 501 Run Club, took first place in this division, finishing with a total time of 04:21:18. Mary Shaw placed first place in the women’s 60-69 category finishing the full marathon with a total time of 05:47:05.

In the half marathon, Kian Trejo, under the Belize Triathlon Association, ended in second place under the men’s division, ages 20-29 clocking a total time of 01:34:35. Chelsea Muñoz, representing SHINE, took third place in the women’s division, ages 20-29 clocking a time of 02:21:47. Tsujimoto did his first End of the World half marathon finishing the challenge with a time of 02:26:38. All participants from the island said they feel proud to have participated in this annual sporting event and look forward to a repeat in 2023. They also encourage other islanders to take on the challenge and join in next year’s event.

Overall winners of the full and half marathon

In the women’s category, the overall winner of the full marathon was Rosa Cruz (30-39) with the Splash Elite team finishing the 26.2 miles in 03:26:40. While in the men’s division was Mauro Cucul (No team, and 30+) clocking a time of 02:55:10.

In the half marathon, (13.1) miles, Ana Camp (30-39) with team Splash took first place in the women’s category clocking a time of 01:37:40. In the men’s category, Albert Davis (20-29) with the Belize Coast Guard team finished first in overall with a total time of 01:15:59.

The End of the World Marathon is an initiative to raise funds to support scholarships for Belizean students. All proceeds from the event go toward funding the Placencia Rotary Club high school scholarship program. According to them, the program has been so successful that they can extend the assistance beyond high school to tertiary level and vocational trade schools. Over the past decade, the event has contributed to funding more than 100 four-year high school scholarships, 30 university scholarships, and 20 vocational scholarships at vocational institutions.

