Islander Kian Trejo competes this Friday at Commonwealth games in England

Island athlete Kian Trejo (23) is in Birmingham, England, making final preparations to represent Belize in the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled from July 28th-August 8th. Trejo is competing in the World Triathlon on Friday, July 29th at 2:30PM UK or 7:30AM Belize. This sport consists of swimming, cycling, and running various distances. One online portal broadcasting the games is the British Broadcasting Corporation via this link https://www.bbc.com/sport/commonwealth-games/62239236.

Trejo is proud of this opportunity and is working hard to be ready for this prestigious sporting event which brings together all the Commonwealth nations. Trejo promised to represent his hometown San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and the country well, inviting everyone back home to follow him.

The Belize delegation and San Pedro’s rep

Thirteen top athletes represent Belize in Cycling, Athletics, and Triathlon disciplines. Trejo, a proud San Pedrano, is a San Pedro High School graduate and has competed in various local and regional triathlon competitions. His current interests include health and fitness and learning videography.

Challenges he has encountered

The island athlete began his athletic career in high school on their track and field team. One of his first competitions was a 5k race he trained for but was unfortunately cut from the event. This was devastating for Trejo; however, it propelled him into training harder and growing a passion for the world of sports.

As the 2022 Commonwealth Games start, the island Triathlon veteran ensures he gets the best nutrition, recovery, and solid training sessions. He has been engaging in training sessions between 12-18 hours, including 12-15 activities involving swimming, cycling, running, stretching, and conditioning.

Another part of his preparation for these games was participating in local and regional races in Guatemala and Mexico. The last competition before traveling to England was the Olympic Run held in Belize City on June 26th, where he took first place.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS