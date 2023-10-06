Kian Trejo represents La Isla Bonita and Belize at International Athlete’s Forum in Switzerland

Island sports star Kian Trejo returned to the island after participating in the 11th International Athlete’s Forum held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The event brought together over 400 athletes to discuss important issues facing athletes across the Olympic movement as they prepare for upcoming Olympic tournaments.

The two-day event, October 1-2, organized by the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, included breakout discussions and workshops. Trejo was grateful to participate in such a prestigious event as a member of the Belize Athlete’s Commission. According to Trejo, this is a commission created to be the voice of Belizean athletes. During the event, Trejo said he engaged in conversations about promoting athlete involvement in decision-making across the Olympic movement and ensuring athlete representation in Olympic decision-making as well.

Trejo shared that the trip was a unique experience. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to network and meet new people who are passionate about building up the world of sports as I am,” he said. “It’s truly a remarkable opportunity to be able to voice our opinions without fear of discrimination and be surrounded by open-minded individuals who seek only to understand and view different visions through one’s perspective,” Trejo said the experience allowed him to see athletes from across the world facing their share of challenges along with the organizations that work to uplift them.

The island athlete, focused on triathlon, said Belize is a developing country in the world of sports, however, he is passionate about being part of something bigger. His greatest takeaway from the forum was a quote one of the speakers shared from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

“This quote resonates with me because as an athlete, I have been able to do just that, paving a path with and without the belief of those who have seen me rise, a proud athlete of Belize and now as a member of the Belize athlete commission,” Trejo noted. The young Belizean athlete said his Olympic dream is well underway and is thankful to everyone who has been supporting his journey.

A special recognition went to those who made the trip to Switzerland possible. Kian Trejo acknowledged the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, Caribbean Sprinter Water Taxi, Motion Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Caliente Restaurant, friends, and family members.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS