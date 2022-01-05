San Pedro kids invited to participate in grassroots football project; tournament for adults starts next week

Starting Saturday, January 8th, island children interested in football will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport with an initiative to establish a football academy in San Pedro Town. The project, headed by Councilor Jose Castellanos, invites children between the ages of six and 12 to participate in the sporting activities at the Ambergris Stadium from 9-11:30AM every Saturday. There is no charge to participate and interested parties can contact Castellanos at 627-3795. The councilor also announced a football tournament for adults beginning on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Castellanos, all activities will strictly follow the COVID-19 health protocols, and everyone entering the stadium will be appropriately screened. He said that the football classes for children are a grassroots project that aims to teach children everything there is to learn about the sport, become a good footballer, its discipline, and nurture the new generation of football players in the country. The plan, for now, is to have the football lessons every Saturday for the upcoming months. Castellanos believes that there is tremendous talent on the island, and without the necessary support, it could go undeveloped. He believes in development at an early age and empowers youth to build and grow in the sport positively. The sessions will count with the support of known and talented football players on the island.

Another sporting activity coming to the island is the Liga San Pedro Amateur Tournament at the Ambergris Stadium on Thursday, January 13th. The tournament has 11 teams signed up and ready to participate in the contest. The participating football clubs (F.C.) include G Strikers, San Pedro Sea Bull F.C., Ambergris Hopes F.C., Intruders F.C., Conquerors F.C., Joker F.C., Alpha F.C., Alaia F.C., and Assassin. Games will be held without fans at the beginning of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is a change in this regulation as the tournament progresses, the public will be notified when they can attend the stadium to support their favorite teams.

Organizers thank everyone who has supported both the football academy and the tournament projects. Thanks go to the San Pedro Town Council and the San Pedro Sports Committee for their continued commitment to the island’s sporting community.

