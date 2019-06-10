Belize Medical Associates San Pedro Clinic to open on Jun 17th, take a look inside!

The highly anticipated Belize Medical Associates (BMA) San Pedro Clinic located north of Ambergris Caye, on the premises of Grand Caribe Resort has confirmed that it will be opening its doors on Monday, June 17th. The clinic will offer day medical services to the general public, which includes physician consultations, full clinical laboratory, pharmacy, digital X-rays, and ultrasound services. All these will be backed by their experienced staff at the main hospital in Belize City.

Dr. Renae Sersland will be the full-time practitioner at the BMA San Pedro clinic, and there will be specialist doctors available on weekly/biweekly rotations. Weekly doctors will include Pediatricians Dr. Victor Rosado and Dr. Mirtha Ochoa, Gynecologist/Obstetrician Dr. Marcelo Coyi and Dr. Anna Coen, Internist Dr. Filberto Cawich and Dr. Mark Musa, and Radiologist Dr. Guevarra. Meanwhile, biweekly specialists will include Orthopedist Dr. Francis Smith, General Surgeon Dr. Pedro Gonzales, Dermatologist Dr. Jorge Lopez, Urologist Dr.Urroz, Neurologist Dr. John Sosa, Nutritionists Mr. Duran, Mental Health Counselor Ms. Cindi Rosado, and Professional Counselor Ms. Amiee Jex.

BMA Medical Chief Dr. Victor Rosado shared with The San Pedro Sun that the developers of Grand Caribe approached them with the idea of installing a clinic here on the island. “We liked the concept, and then the building was designed perfectly for a clinic. We decided that it would be a great thing to do,” he said. BMA also believes that by having specialists available on the island will help the patient by saving them time from traveling to the mainland; and thus, saving time away from work. Their main goal is to help augment the services that are already provided at local facilities. Dr. Rosado added, “Our pharmacy at the clinic will consist of three pharmacists, who will be able to assist island residents/visitors with more efficient information about their medication.” Dr. Sersland invites all island residents and visitors to visit them at the new clinic and check out all the services they have to offer to the community.

X-rays will be digital, and experienced radiologists will make interpretations in Belize City. If in case of emergencies where patients need to be transported to Belize City for further hospitalization or medical care, BMA has a contract with Astrum Helicopters and can also make other arrangements for patients to be flown out.

In response to a growing need for professional quality health care and proper health facilities in Belize, five doctors met and decided to find a solution. This humble beginning in 1988 gave birth to Belize Medical Associates. As a leader in Belizean health care for more than 31 years in Belize City, they believe that you deserve the best clinical expertise and service they can offer. BMA is considered one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country due to it's excellence and commitment to providing the highest ethical and academic standards of health care. BMA hopes to bring their same mission of providing the highest quality of healthcare services by qualified and experienced health care professionals, complemented by the use of modern technology to San Pedro Clinic.

The BMA San Pedro Clinic opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, from 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays from 9AM to 12PM. To make appointments or for more information about medical fees, feel free to call 226-2262.

