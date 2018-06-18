One person detained in shooting death of 6-year-old Daisy Acevedo

Unofficial reports are that one man has been detained in connection to the tragic death of 6-year-old Daisy Emily Acevedo. The Belizean student of DFC Area in San Pedro Town lost her life in a gunshot incident around 7:40AM on Monday, June 18th. The child received gunshot injuries to her neck and partial amputation of her right index and middle finger.

Residents of the area say they heard one gunshot. “I was getting my children ready for school when I heard a gunshot,” said one neighbor. “When I came outside I saw the commotion happening outside their house and heard the little girl got shot.”

The official police report states that around 7:50 AM, they visited the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where they observed the lifeless body of Daisy Acevedo with apparent gunshot injuries to her neck and partial amputation of her right index and middle finger. Police have retrieved a licensed .9mm gun and have since detained her step-father.

The report further states that initial investigation revealed that around 7:40 AM, the female child was taken to the clinic with gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead around 7:45 AM, and was identified by her father 31-year-old Martin Antonio Acevedo, a Belizean Tour Guide.

Police investigations continue.

