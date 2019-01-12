Beach Restaurant operating without permits in San Pedro Town

A beach restaurant called London Eye Grill on the Boca del Rio beach is operating without a trade or liquor license. The establishment lacks the required bathrooms but counts with a dining space and serves alcoholic drinks.

According to the San Pedro Liquor Licencing Board, London Eye Grill has not applied for a liquor license and will be closed. The restaurant was apparently shut down in December 2018 by The San Pedro Town Council, with police assistance, as it did not have the required permits. However, it is alleged that after the intervention of Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Manuel Heredia Jr., the business was re-opened. The San Pedro Sun was unable to reach Heredia for comment.

The restaurant is not only operating illegally, but there are allegations that it does not have health clearance or a Social Security account. Additionally, there are reports that the proprietors encourage their patrons to urinate on the beach because they do not have restrooms. Witnesses have also seen them disposing their garbage on the beach, including containers with used oil from the kitchen.

The island’s Health Inspector confirmed to The San Pedro Sun that they are aware of the situation and are working on the matter.

