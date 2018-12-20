Images of Ambergris Caye by Tony Rath

A new collection of images, spanning 20 years and focused on Ambergris Caye, have been put together in a stunning new book titled ‘Images of Ambergris Caye.’ Photographed by Tony Rath and produced via Cubola Productions, the new book captures island life through the eyes of one of Belize’s best photographers. The grand unveiling was held on Wednesday, December 19th at the Parham Plaza Hotel in downtown San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

Cubola declares it “an exquisite visual journey, a lasting testimony to the beauty and diversity of [a] special Belizean island.” Featuring island faces, idyllic beach shots, aerial views of the blues of the waters off the reef, wildlife, lifestyle shots, and classic island life photos, the details are marvelous. Island lovers will agree that while it is hard to define just what makes Ambergris Caye so attractive to many, this book gives you an idea!

Images of Ambergris Caye can be found at gift stores around the island, at the airport/departure lounges and wholesale via Cubola Productions ([email protected]/ 823-2083).

