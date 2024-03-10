Returned Peace Corps Volunteers Visit Belize

BELMOPAN, BELIZE March 7, 2024 – Seven Returned Peace Corps Volunteers visited the Peace Corps headquarters March 6, 2024. They are in country to visit decades after having served as volunteers and to learn about the work that Peace Corps Belize is currently doing in the education and youth development sectors.

The group was led by former Ambassador Frank Almaguer. Frank Almaguer is an American retired diplomat and career Foreign Service Officer. Almaguer served in the Peace Corps as a volunteer in Orange Walk Town, Belize from 1967 to 1969. In 1999, Almaguer served as United States Ambassador to Honduras from August 1999 to September 2002. The group included Returned Peace Corps Volunteers: Antoinette M. Almaguer, Judy Jones, Ruth Douglas, Priscilla Brutlag, Sue Wise Mitchell, and Elaine Bogal-Calix. The returned Peace Corps Volunteers worked in the education sector during 1960s and 1970s. Ambassador Almaguer expressed gratitude for the warm welcome ‘home’ and inspired by the work currently serving volunteers are doing in five of the six districts nationwide.

Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps by executive order on March 1, 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 143 host countries. Peace Corps Volunteers reflect the diversity of America and return to the United States as more informed global citizens and with increased understanding of the people and countries in which they worked. For more information on Peace Corps in Belize, please visit: https://www.peacecorps.gov/belize/.

