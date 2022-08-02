Peace Corps Celebrates 60 Years in Belize as New Volunteers Take the Oath of Service

On July 29, 2022, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones and Peace Corps Belize Country Director Tracey Hébert-Seck, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the first cohort of two-year Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Belize, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic compelled the prior group of volunteers to depart. The ceremony also marks 60 years of Peace Corps service and partnership with Belize. Joining U.S. government officials were Belize Governor General Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam and Minister of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology Hon. Francis Fonseca.

The nine newly inducted Peace Corps Volunteers will collaborate with primary school principals and teachers under the Youth Health and Well-Being Project to co-plan and co-teach health and physical education. This project was designed in partnership with Belize’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MOEST).

“Congratulations to the Peace Corps for 60 years of affinity and service to the people of Belize,” said Chargé d’Affaires Moses-Ones. “The swearing-in of volunteers this year reaffirms the enduring U.S. commitment to advance quality of life for all people through hands-on and lasting impact – working side-by-side with Belizean counterparts to tackle pressing challenges, while strengthening the people-to-people ties between our two countries.”

Since arriving in Belize in May 2022, these nine U.S. citizen Peace Corps Volunteers have received comprehensive intercultural, language, and technical training to foster greater cross-cultural understanding and effective integration in the communities they will serve.

Since August 1962, more than 2,000 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Belize and developed sustainable solutions to challenges in education, health, agriculture, youth development, business and economic development, and environment and technology.

