An Evening of Food, Fellowship and Fundraising at Iguana Juan’s

Press Release – Iguana Juan’s Restaurant & Bar – August 12, 2018 – Iguana Juan’s Restaurant and Bar and Chef Patrick Parmentier of Le Foo Frog Personal Chef Services and Catering (formerly of A French Touch) will join forces with a special event to raise funds for the victims of the recent San Pedro fire. A Celebration of Latin American Flavor will be an evening dedicated to fortifying community bonds through innovative cuisine and creative libations.

The event, slated for Saturday, August 25, will feature a silent auction with goods from local businesses, live music and a three-course Latin American inspired dinner. All proceeds from the silent auction, as well as a portion of the dinner funds, will be donated to Hope Haven Belize for their fire relief efforts.

Tickets are on sale online through Eventbrite, or in person at Iguana Juan’s, located in town, upstairs on the corner of Pelican and Angel Coral (Back Street). Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and silent auction preview, and dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

A Celebration of Latin American Flavor

A Fundraiser for San Pedro Fire Victims

First Course:

Crispy Pork Lechon Y Brocheta de Gambas Crujientes

(Crispy BBQ Pork Belly Crackling, Ancho Chili, Grilled Spicy Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Lime & Cilantro Crema, Served with Grilled Shrimp Skewer and Mango Aioli)

Second Course – Choice of:

Caribbean Chicken Curry

Chard Chicken, Ginger and Lime Scented Curry, Wilted Chaya, Braised Vegetables and Sweet Potatoes

Yucatan-Style Conchinita Pork Tenderloin Pibil

Slow braised Pork Tenderloin, Achiote Marinade, White Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onions

Vegetarian

Black Beans, Zucchini and Sweet Potato Enchiladas Topped with an Earthy Red Sauce, Avocado and Cilantro

Dessert

Flan de Coco y Queso

Coconut and Caramel Flan Cheesecake

Silent Auction Contributors:

Juice Dive

Paradice Cream

Pur Boutique Cabanas and Taco Bar

Stella’s Sunset

The Truck Stop

Chill n Cruise

The Coconut Cafe

Shoots Alive

Belize Parasail Plus

Coconut Carts Belize

Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant

Palapa Bar and Grill

Iguana Juan’s Restaurant and Bar

Le Foo Frog Private Chef and Catering Services

Crazy Canucks Beach Bar

Marbucks Coffee House

Science and Soul Wellness

Diamond Lodge

Jordana’s Art of Touch Spa

