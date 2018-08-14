An Evening of Food, Fellowship and Fundraising at Iguana Juan’s
Tuesday, August 14th, 2018
Press Release – Iguana Juan’s Restaurant & Bar – August 12, 2018 – Iguana Juan’s Restaurant and Bar and Chef Patrick Parmentier of Le Foo Frog Personal Chef Services and Catering (formerly of A French Touch) will join forces with a special event to raise funds for the victims of the recent San Pedro fire. A Celebration of Latin American Flavor will be an evening dedicated to fortifying community bonds through innovative cuisine and creative libations.
The event, slated for Saturday, August 25, will feature a silent auction with goods from local businesses, live music and a three-course Latin American inspired dinner. All proceeds from the silent auction, as well as a portion of the dinner funds, will be donated to Hope Haven Belize for their fire relief efforts.
Tickets are on sale online through Eventbrite, or in person at Iguana Juan’s, located in town, upstairs on the corner of Pelican and Angel Coral (Back Street). Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and silent auction preview, and dinner will begin at 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Latin American Flavor
A Fundraiser for San Pedro Fire Victims
First Course:
Crispy Pork Lechon Y Brocheta de Gambas Crujientes
(Crispy BBQ Pork Belly Crackling, Ancho Chili, Grilled Spicy Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Lime & Cilantro Crema, Served with Grilled Shrimp Skewer and Mango Aioli)
Second Course – Choice of:
Caribbean Chicken Curry
Chard Chicken, Ginger and Lime Scented Curry, Wilted Chaya, Braised Vegetables and Sweet Potatoes
Yucatan-Style Conchinita Pork Tenderloin Pibil
Slow braised Pork Tenderloin, Achiote Marinade, White Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onions
Vegetarian
Black Beans, Zucchini and Sweet Potato Enchiladas Topped with an Earthy Red Sauce, Avocado and Cilantro
Dessert
Flan de Coco y Queso
Coconut and Caramel Flan Cheesecake
Silent Auction Contributors:
Juice Dive
Paradice Cream
Pur Boutique Cabanas and Taco Bar
Stella’s Sunset
The Truck Stop
Chill n Cruise
The Coconut Cafe
Shoots Alive
Belize Parasail Plus
Coconut Carts Belize
Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant
Palapa Bar and Grill
Iguana Juan’s Restaurant and Bar
Le Foo Frog Private Chef and Catering Services
Crazy Canucks Beach Bar
Marbucks Coffee House
Science and Soul Wellness
Diamond Lodge
Jordana’s Art of Touch Spa
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS