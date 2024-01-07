Editorial: Editors Response to Letters to the Editor

There is no debate that the clearing of mangroves on Ambergris Caye is of great concern to many who live here. It is troubling that although the government protects these vital trees, permits are issued to clear them, or there is little enforcement when they are illegally cleared. Here lies a key problem. Belize has many laws in place to protect our environment with little to no enforcement.

Another law that is in violation within this specific debate is the illegal feeding of wildlife. Chapter 220 of the laws of the Belize Wildlife Protection Act, molesting (including feeding) wildlife is punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or six months in prison. Unfortunately, this law is overlooked when it comes to tourism entertainment, sending a conflicting message about wildlife stewardship and compliance with Belizean laws designed to protect our valuable fauna. The iguana sanctuary is no different than the illegal feeding of nurse sharks and rays throughout countless marine areas in the country. A blind eye is turned to violating the Belizean law, all in the name of tourism and the almighty dollar.

Tourists can enjoy wildlife without interacting with it; you certainly can’t feed the wildlife for entertainment in other countries that depend on tourism without it affecting the experience many seek. Appreciating wildlife from afar gives a unique understanding of the creatures at hand without interfering with natural behavior. Just like we depend on the reef for tourism, we must take care of it. Sadly, the iguana sanctuary has unnaturally bred hundreds of animals unsustainable to the area. This is due to irresponsible behavior and zero enforcement of the law. The law is the law, regardless of whether you agree with it or not. What message are we sending our tourists? Sure, it’s illegal, but we will do it if we profit from it? What happens when our unregulated behavior permanently damages our wildlife populations? Close interactions can spread foreign contaminants that could wipe out an entire population. What will the tourists come to see then?

The Belize Forestry Department (BFD) permits a handful of non-government organizations (NGOs) to care for Belizean wildlife under strict compliance regulations, such as skilled staff, approved care and habitats, and regular reporting to the BFD. Only these entities are qualified and approved to feed, care for, and rehabilitate wild animals. Tourists are welcome to visit these organizations and learn about what Belize is doing to protect them. Certified wildlife and birding guides are also outstanding experts on our country’s habitat and creatures. They can provide meaningful and educational experiences to visitors who want to learn more about our beautiful, protected animals and flora without interfering with their wild behavior and complying with the law.

