Editorial: It’s good to be back! & Holiday Greetings from the SPSUN Staff

Three years and nine months ago, The San Pedro Sun published its last print edition on March 27, 2020. The bold headline read, COVID-19 IS HERE IN BELIZE and followed on the tails of the closing of the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport on March 23rd. With the country locked down for seven months, most businesses, especially here on the island, closed as well, ending vital advertising dollars supporting the paper. Unlike businesses that lost a need for their wares, The San Pedro Sun saw a tremendous demand for news. The community and the world thirsted for daily updates on the pandemic that braced our planet, froze our economy, and took the lives of so many globally and here in our beloved community. Tirelessly and at our own expense, we supported the paper with the commitment to keep those who depend on us informed. Eventually, we were forced to cut staff and reduce pay for those who loyally stayed on, leaving us with a skeleton crew of three. Our website, www.sanpedrosun.com, and Facebook page saw a massive spike in traffic, and we seamlessly met our call of duty to report the news.

It wasn’t until May 2023 that The World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was no longer a “global health emergency” or a public health emergency of international concern. After years of being confined at home, the world was hungry for travel, and tourism in Belize has flourished to record numbers. In return, local businesses have recovered and are slowly restoring our revenue with advertising support.

This April, we resumed printing our quarterly travel magazine, My Beautiful Belize, with tourism industry businesses eager to advertise with us. With the demand for a printed newspaper growing, we decided our community was ready to support a hard copy again. It’s been a long haul for all of us, and we couldn’t be happier that businesses on the island and countrywide are beginning to thrive again.

We are honored to be the heart of San Pedro and maintain our commitment to reporting responsibly with impartial articles while sharing important community news. From dollar drives to church schedules, classified ads, horoscopes, birthday announcements, crossword puzzles, the ever-popular Dr. Love, and everything in between, we are your one-stop source for all things San Pedro, with a center-section map of the island coming soon!

Thank you, San Pedro, from the bottom of our hearts for your 33 years of support. We wish you all a holiday season filled with happiness, time with loved ones, and a new year filled with health and prosperity.

In closing, we part with a silly joke. “What’s black, white, and red (read) all over?” The San Pedro Sun!

Season Greetings from The San Pedro Sun staff!

Another year is ending, and I thank everyone who made it memorable. For me, 2023 has been a great year of learning, and I look forward to 2024 bringing just as many new possibilities for me and my family. I am happy to have had the opportunity to make beautiful memories with those around me, and I am grateful for all the support I have received. To my family, friends, coworkers, and island community, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2024. May you be blessed with happiness and love during these most festive times.

Janelle Gonzalez, Associate Editor

In this festive season of sharing, let’s come together and appreciate our families and the gifts of life. May your Christmas bring joy and blessings in everything you do. May the holidays remind us of our good fortune to live in this beautiful island community and in this beautiful world. I send warm wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year and look forward to another great year serving you all.

Dion Vansen, Senior Reporter

