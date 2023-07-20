Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future Addresses Concerns and Affirms Commitment to Stakeholders in the Coastal and Marine Communities

The Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) recognizes the importance of engaging with key stakeholders, including fisherfolks and grassroot communities, and is committed to fostering transparent and inclusive processes that support national and global marine conservation efforts.

The Belize Fund acknowledges recent concerns raised by the Belize Federation of Fishers regarding their application submitted in the 2022 Grants Award Program (GAP) grant cycle. During the first GAP Call for Proposals, which took place from December 15, 2022, to January 31, 2023, the Belize Fund received fifteen (15) proposals with a total funding request of BZD $5.7 million. Following a rigorous and impartial evaluation process to ensure soundness, long-term sustainability, and positive impact of projects, six (6) proposals were approved, resulting in BZD $3.08 million grant funding. Although the Belize Federation of Fishers’ application did not meet all the necessary criteria, the Belize Fund encouraged them, along with the other organizations, to reapply after addressing the feedback provided.

The Belize Fund firmly believes in the importance of supporting capacity development and building long term relationships within coastal and marine communities and stakeholders. We extend a cordial invitation to all those interested to participate in our upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions, which will be held countrywide from July 25th to August 3rd, 2023. These sessions aim to define the capacity needs of our stakeholders and develop solutions that enable access to available funding.

Additionally, in an effort to improve the quality of proposals and project management, the Belize Fund will offer a comprehensive training in proposal writing and development. We will also be hosting a Fisher’s Forum in the near future. Stay tuned for more information and updates regarding these events.

The Belize Fund welcomes all stakeholders to directly engage with our team to address any concerns or questions they may have. We are committed to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen their involvement. We value the diversity of voices and are dedicated to working together for the sustainable management of Belize’s coastal and marine resources which are critical to coastal livelihoods.

The Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future (Belize Fund) is a Belizean non-profit organization, formally incorporated on 8 March 2022 and established to support conservation and climate change adaptation activities in Belize, with a focus on marine resources. With the involvement of relevant stakeholders, the Belize Fund finances and supports initiatives aligned with Belize’s conservation commitments under the Blue Bonds Loan Agreement to ensure a sustainable future for Belize.

