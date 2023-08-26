Belize Participates in the Enduring Earth Partnership Side Event at the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility

For Immediate Release:

On the 23rd of August 2023, Ms. Beverly Wade, Director of the Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit (BBFP), on behalf of the Government of Belize, participated in a side event hosted by the Enduring Earth Partnership at the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Vancouver, Canada. This side event focused on “Working in partnership to secure long-term conservation financing for people and our planet: the Project Finance for Permanence (PfP) model.”

At the event, panelists were invited to share insights on the development and implementation of their country’s PfPs, partnership approach, domestic resource mobilization, and application of the PfP model as a conservation-first tool, which brings sustainable finance mechanisms, science-based methods, knowledge management, and critical governance into a collaborative agreement.

The Director of Blue Bond and Finance Permanence shared on the development of Belize’s PfP entitled, “Resilient Bold Belize,” which has been a collaborative effort between the Government of Belize and the WWF, which along with ZOMA Lab, The Nature Conservancy, and the PEW Charitable Trust, comprise the Enduring Earth Partnership. Resilient Bold Belize is building on the Government of Belize’s demonstrated commitments to conserve and effectively manage Belize’s coastal and marine resources as well as to address environmental challenges. Resilient Bold Belize will integrate the value of nature into the tourism and fisheries sectors, strengthen policy coherence, institutional capacity for gender-inclusive conservation planning, and strengthen capacities for financial planning and domestic resource mobilization.

The Government of Belize and its partners continue their work in meeting national and international goals for ocean conservation and the continued contribution of our marine and coastal resources to livelihoods and the country’s economy.

Ms. Wade is a member of Belize’s delegation to the Seventh GEF Assembly that is headed by the Honourable Orlando Habet, Minster of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management.

