BAHA Intensifies Surveillance for Contraband

Press Release, March 21, 2024. The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) reminds all importers, suppliers, supermarkets, market vendors and the public that importing agricultural products without the necessary permit is illegal and that the possession of illegally imported agricultural products is prohibited. Anyone caught with illegal products will be fined and/or prosecuted according to SI#34 of 2022 of the BAHA Act (Chapter 211 of the Substantive Laws of Belize revised edition 2020).

As contraband activities may increase during the Easter season and increases the risk of the introduction of new pests and diseases, BAHA and other regulatory agencies will intensify surveillance operations.

If anyone has information or suspects that illegal importation or possession, please call any BAHA office countrywide or our headquarters in Belmopan at 822 0818/1378 or the Directors of the Quarantine and Inspection Department at 613-8833 or 673-7583.

BAHA takes this opportunity to wish all Belizeans and visitors a happy and safe Easter.