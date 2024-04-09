Continued Heightened Surveillance and Veterinary Inspection for Animals (pets and livestock) from Listed Countries

Press Release – The Belize Agricultural Health Authority reminds its partners, stakeholders, and the public that it continues to closely monitor the Zoosanitary situation of the region and, particularly, the New World Screwworm situation in Central America. Nicaragua has now declared a National Animal Health Alert due to reported cases of New World Screwworm, now raising the number to three affected countries in Central America, including Costa Rica and Panama.

New World Screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a parasite that can affect all mammals, including humans. The larval stages of the fly feed on the skin and underlying tissue of the host. This causes a condition known as wound or traumatic myasis, which can be fatal.

The Belize Agricultural Health Authority reminds the public that the risk level remains high due to the importation of animals, mainly pets, from affected countries. To ensure Belize remains free from New World Screwworm, the Authority is continuing its heightened surveillance and has expanded the list of countries requiring mandatory Veterinary Inspection at ports of entry. A comprehensive list of countries requiring mandatory Veterinary Inspection can be obtained by submitting an email request to [email protected].

The public is reminded to report cases of suspect larval infestations in their animals to the BAHA Animal Health Department offices in Orange Walk at 302-1388 or in Central Farm at 824-4872.

Partners, stakeholders, and the public are reminded that potentially devastating animal diseases are present in the Central American and Caribbean region and that the illegal importation of animals and animal products remain a threat. The health, safety, food security, and livelihood of all Belizeans would be endangered in the event of an outbreak of animal disease.

We all have a collective responsibility to ensure that the illegal importation of animals and animal products does not occur. For further information, email the Animal Health Department at [email protected] or call 824-4872.