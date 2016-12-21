Prime Minister’s Christmas Message 2016

Prime Minister of Belize, Right Honorable Dean Oliver Barrow delivers his annual Christmas Message to the people.

“This year, I have been made especially conscious of the hope and blessings that Christmas represents. The continuing miracle of Jesus’s birth, put on this Earth by God expressly to save us is renewed for everyone at this time. The nativity is the source of our faith and of our belief that God, in Christ, is our guardian, our refuge and our strength through good times and though bad. It is also the fount of our obligation to be our sister’s keeper and our brother’s keeper. While that Christian duty is an all year one, we practice it with a particular ardency during this season. Let us therefore, once again, dedicated our Christmas prayers and good will and love to all our fellow Belizeans, to family, friends and neighbors, but also those less fortunate among us, the sick, the poor and the troubled, those afflicted in mind, body or soul. That is how in some small measure, we begin to repay our depth to God and honor the true meaning and spirit of Christmas. Peace and joy to all and very best wishes for the New Year. Feliz Navidad y uno prospero Año Nuevo. And merry Christmas to all the children.”

