Police Report

Burglary

On January 7, 2017, Emir Marin visited the San Pedro Police Station and reported that his home in Boca del Rio Area was burglarized. He reported he saw a Hispanic male person running out of his home, and he then asked for assistance from two Police officers that were conducting patrols in the area. The officers detained the male person, and after interviewing him, he stated that he hid several items at the corner of the Boca Del Rio Park. Marin was escorted to the area, where he recognized his stolen belongings, valued to a total of $9,680. All items were taken by the police officers to the San Pedro Police Station. Marin visited the station the same day to give a formal report and requested Court Action into the Matter. Guilmer Leofijildo Lopez Leiva is pending charges for the ‘Crime of Burglary’.

*On January 4th, Riny Chimilio visited the San Pedro Police Department to file a report. She stated that on Sunday December 25, 2016, her house was burglarized and one red power saw, valued at $250, was stolen. She detailed that the thief gained entrance through a hole in her wall, which leads to one of her tenants’ room. The tenant, Daniel Galvez, was confronted by Chimilio, and he allegedly accepted that he had taken the saw and that he had pawned it to a man. On January 3, 2017, she met Galvez and they both went to locate the man that the saw was pawned to. However, upon searching for the person, Galvez changed his story stating he did not remember where he had pawned the saw because he was drunk. Chimilio then filed a report against Galvez, and officer Nestor Campos formally arrested and charged Daniel Galvez Soto for the ‘Crime of Burglary’ on January 4, 2017.

Drug Trafficking

Based on information received, the Quick Response Team, searched a wooden apartment in the Bay Side area on Thursday January 5, 2017. Upon arriving, the police saw Keith Williams standing at the entrance of his apartment smoking. He then ran away from the said location, leaving behind his black LG brand cell phone. Upon checking the apartment, a young male minor was observed sitting on a brown sofa. The police conducted a search on him and the premises for illegal drugs or firearms, but nothing incriminating was found on him. A further search in the apartment led to the discovery of a hole in the flooring. A black plastic bag was found, and it contained green leafy vegetable like substance suspected to be cannabis. The contents of the bag were shown to the minor and he was informed of the offence committed. He was then arrested and escorted to the San Pedro Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis. During the search at the apartment, a social security card was found belonging to Keith Williams was also found. The suspected cannabis amounted to 62 grams, and was placed in an empty manila envelope, and labeled as exhibit. The minor was charged for “Drug Trafficking”.

Theft

On January 10, 2017, Hernan Baeza visited the San Pedro Police Station and reported that on January 8th, he left his red 26 inch Beach Cruiser bicycle with serial number G145150014, valued at $285, in a golf cart rental compound, locked up. On January 10th, at about 6AM, he returned for his bicycle and found that it was missing. He then reported that with the assistance of his friend from the golf cart rental company, he reviewed video camera footage and saw a male person, whom he recognized as Iayn Cabañas. He then went to a beach side bar and found the said male person. Cabañas then took Baeza to a residence in the San Juan Area, where he recovered the stolen bicycle. No court action requested.

