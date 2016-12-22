What’s New: Pier 366 Seafood House!

Banyan Bay Resort is home to a new restaurant, specializing in seafood and Caribbean cuisine. Formerly known as Rico’s Restaurant, the new and improved Pier 366 Seafood House has been rebranded to highlight Belize’s marine delicacies. The over-the-water restaurant decor has been revamped, featuring a covered dining room, patio seating, a vine-covered pergola, a “swing” lounge, plus communal table and beach bar.

Leading the kitchen at Pier 366 is Barbadian national, Garfield Victor. An award-winning chef with over 15 years of experience, Victor is bringing his fresh take on seafood and Caribbean cuisine to Ambergris Caye.

Promoting a “sea to table” dining experience, Pier 366 offers only the freshest ingredients caught in the Caribbean Sea. With specialties in lionfish, snook, grouper, red snapper, shrimp, conch, lobster, octopus and stone crab, customers will always have an array of options at Pier 366.

For those who are seeking a different dining experience, Pier 366 also offers a communal table with Chef Garfield preparing a variety of dishes served family-style.

Pier 366 is open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information contact 226-3739. Look out for a full article at www.mybeautifulbelize.com

