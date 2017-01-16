Tropic Air inaugurates new flight between Belize and Chetumal, Mexico

On Monday, January 16th Tropic Air inaugurated their non-stop flight from Belize to Chetumal Quintana Roo, Mexico. This new service marks Tropic’s sixth international route and the third destination in Mexico. The launch of the new flight is intended to provide passengers who are travelling to other parts of Mexico, and the world, with easier flight connections via the international airport in Chetumal.

The first ever international flight to land in the city of Chetumal, Tropic Air flight #6500, touched Mexican soil shortly after 8AM after a short delay in Belize due to foggy weather. The flight carried members of the Belizean press corps, along with San Pedro Town Mayor Daniel Guerrero, National President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association, recently elected 13th Senator, Osmany Salas, Ambassador of Mexico to Belize, His Excellency Carlos Melendez, and John Grief III, President of Tropic Air.

The flight was greeted by water salutes and an official inaugural ceremony. Present to witness the historic moment for Quintana Roo’s aviation were representatives from the business community of Chetumal, members of the Mexican Tourism Ministry, dignitaries representing the office of Quintana Roo’s Governor, Carlos Gonzalez, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico His Excellency Oliver Del Cid and a host of media and invited guests.

Grief, through a press release, stated “We have been working closely with our partners in Chetumal for a few years in order to finally make this service a reality. We are excited to be the first international airline serving Chetumal and to becoming part of the community!”

Representatives from the Mexican authorities also expressed their satisfaction with the new service from Belize. According to them, the new flight will not only allow faster and easier flight connections, but will also open doors for trade and tourism.

To find out more on this historic first flight, look out for our detailed story in this week’s issue of The Sun which hit the streets on Friday, January 20th.

Flights between Belize and Chetumal are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The schedule from the Belize City’s Philip S. W Goldson International Airport to Chetumal is:

Reservations can also be made via the web at www.tropicair.com, or via email at reservations@tropicair.com

