2026 Sugar Crop Officially Opens; Sugar Prices to Increase

On Tuesday, January 20, it was confirmed that sugar prices in Belize will increase. The Minister of State announced the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Dr. Osmond Martinez, during an event in Orange Walk Town marking the official opening of the 2026 sugar crop season.

The Government of Belize explained that the price adjustment is necessary and confirmed that the proposal was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Rodwell Ferguson. The new pricing structure is expected to be gazetted soon. Dr. Martinez said the increase aims to address two key issues. “It will help put more money in the pockets of farmers, and it will also help reduce contraband,” he explained. “When sugar prices are lower in neighbouring countries like Guatemala and Mexico, Belize ends up subsidising those markets while our farmers operate at a deficit.”

Dr. Martinez also noted that the government, in collaboration with Belize Sugar Industries (BSI), continues to address challenges faced during the previous crop season, particularly those related to Fusarium disease. He said government intervention, including a $2.5 million public investment, helped mitigate the effects of the disease.

According to Dr. Martinez, combined efforts by farmers, associations, the mill, and the government are projected to increase sugar production by up to 20 percent for the current crop. This projection also includes improvements in cane quality throughout the season.

BSI General Manager Mac McLachlan said production is expected to surpass last year’s output of approximately 900,000 tons, though this remains below the mill’s historical capacity of 1.3 million tons. McLachlan outlined several operational changes aimed at improving efficiency and shortening the crop, including the introduction of new cane varieties. “We hope that by March we will introduce 750,000 plants developed from tissue cultures in Florida,” he said. “These new varieties will be distributed across northern Belizean cane farms.” He added that the new sugarcane plants are expected to be more resilient to climate change and to provide greater long-term stability for the industry.

Rumours of an increase in sugar prices first surfaced following a Cabinet release issued in late October last year, which indicated the government’s intention to remove price controls on retail-packaged sugar. This raised concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders, including those in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. At the time, in response, the then Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Jose Mai, clarified that the wholesale industrial price would remain regulated.

While the new retail prices have not yet been announced, current prices on the island see a two-pound pack of brown sugar retailing for approximately $2, while white sugar sells for about $1.50 per pound. Stakeholders in San Pedro have expressed concern that any increase in sugar prices could impact the commercial sector, particularly bakeries, cafés, and other businesses that rely heavily on sugar.