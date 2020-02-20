Castillo’s Hardware Ltd celebrates 20 years of excellent business in San Pedro Town

In honor of their 20th anniversary, Castillo’s Do It Best Hardware threw a big celebration on Wednesday, February 19th to thank their loyal customers. 20 lucky customers had the opportunity of winning $1,000 each via a raffle during the two-decade celebration.

During a short ceremony, proprietor Alfonso Castillo thanked everyone present and recognized the loyalty of his customers. “It is a pleasure for me to come every day, and greet our customers,” said Castillo. We provide some of the best quality products at competitive prices. My staff and I always follow the principle, of making the best even better.” Castillo’s generosity was once again seen via a raffle in which customers would have an opportunity to win fabulous cash prizes, including those who had submitted tickets from their Christmas 2019 raffle.

Afterward, the tombola was spun and one by one, and with the help of Miss San Pedro Litzy Guillen Castillo, 20 tickets were drawn out, while Reef Radio’s DJ Polo called out the winners of $1,000. The winners in sequence included: Chito Guerrero – Ticket #015071, followed by Evelia Paz- Ticket #005055, Ceni Greif – Ticket #0754292, Virgen Garcia – Ticket #920582, Teresa Garcia – Ticket #920582, Keila Yanez – Ticket #723491, Virgen Garcia – Ticket #920870, Fernando Trejo – Ticket #138904, Solomon Gomez – Ticket #572627, Charles W – Ticket #137681, Guillermo Rivero – Ticket #168394, Lester Lima – Ticket #167735, Gabriel Chan – Ticket #929553, Teresa Garcia – Ticket #920742, Austin – Ticket #572540, Emerson – Ticket #728550, Vesini Novelo – Ticket #922383, Dion Ingram – Ticket #004957, Caperton – Ticket #725094, Guillermo Rivero – Ticket #724911.

Following the drawing of the winners, Elida Castillo thanked everyone for their continued support and congratulated her husband for his hard work and accomplishment during the past 20 years. The staff and management then took the time to toast many more years ahead for Castillo’s Hardware.

The San Pedro Sun Congratulates Mr. and Mrs. Castillo, and to all the wonderful staff at Castillo’s Hardware – we appreciate everything you do for our island community. Keep up the hard work!

