Community Conversations: Embrace it or get left behind – AI is here!

The San Pedro Sun introduces its newest column: Community Conversations by Anne Marie Thompson

The San Pedro Sun is proud to introduce Community Conversations, a fresh and engaging column written by Attorney-at-Law and Sandona Consulting Partner, Anne Marie Thompson. Ms. Anne brings thoughtful insights and clear perspectives to the everyday issues that matter to Belizeans.

Many in our community will recognize her from her years of service — as Labour Commissioner at the Labour Department, Finance Officer at St. Martin’s Credit Union, and Human Resources Manager at Belize Water Services. Her natural storytelling style and warm personality shine through in her writing, making complex topics easy to understand and enjoyable to explore.

Through Community Conversations, Ms. Anne invites readers of all ages to share in open dialogue. Your experiences, your ideas, and your voice matter. As Belizeans, we have the power to shape conversations both locally and beyond — and when we speak, the world listens.

The soft chimes of Alexa wake you from your sleep. Then you hear that soothing, angelic voice say, “Good morning! It’s 28 °C and sunny, time to rise.” You stretch and blink against the warm, welcoming sunlight streaming through your windows. You hear the air conditioner hum to life, self-adjusting to the perfect comfort of your home.

Finally, and reluctantly, you are up and out of bed. Your zig-zag steps lead to the kitchen, where your smart oven has already started breakfast. The smell of freshly baked bread mingles with brewing coffee. You can’t help but smile.

On the living room wall, your smart TV switches on, tuning automatically to OYE (“Open Your Eyes”) on Channel 5. The familiar chatter, music, and news swirl around the room, wrapping you in Belize’s vibrant morning rhythm.

Oh, what a beautiful day it will be; it’s so wonderful to be alive!

You sit at the table. Alvan, your teenage son, hunches over his tablet, fingers darting across the screen as Google Gemini helps him gather facts and structure his Bio assignment. Beside him, Michelle, your daughter, is laughing quietly, captivated by one of her favourite influencers in an educational TikTok video on the same AI platform. Learning has never been so interactive, effortless, and inspirational for them.

Back to Alexa … she flutters invisibly around the house, taking charge of the chores. The dishwasher whirs, the washing machine hums, lights adjust automatically, and the patio ceiling fans whirl gently in response to the tropical breeze. These are all orchestrated seamlessly. You move through the rooms and realize life feels lighter, freer, and almost playful. Who would have imagined that housework would be so different? Only a few years ago, just the thought of doing housework would give you a headache.

Driving into Belize, as you listen to one of my old-time favourites (“Muevelo” – Supa G), you feel the city’s pulse. The streets are alive with the morning rush of traffic and pedestrians. But your drive is exceptionally stress-free and pleasant. Thanks to Waze, your trusted AI-powered co-pilot. It predicts traffic slowdowns, suggests the fastest routes, alerts you to accidents and hazards, and recalculates on the fly. All in all, Waze guides you expertly through the maze of streets as if the city itself is bending to your will.

Stepping into the office, your mind is already at work. Microsoft 365 Copilot is already working quietly to arrange your schedule, highlighting urgent emails and drafting responses. This is so helpful, freeing your mind for creativity and strategy, and allowing you a good few minutes for a sprinkling of office gossip at the water cooler.

Back home in Cayo, evening descends like a gentle wave. Your trusted Alexa dims the lights and closes the curtains, against the familiar “chuck” music soundtrack of the Rain Frogs and Crickets rippling through the rooms. The smart oven alerts you that dinner is ready. The air feels perfect. The house feels alive, efficient, and protective. It’s like a silent partner is shaping your day without you even noticing.

You sink into the sofa and let your mind wander. From breakfast to schoolwork, from chores to learning, from home to office and back again, AI choreographs your life with invisible hands. You realize that AI isn’t on its way. It isn’t science fiction. AI is here, and you are somehow embracing it.

And as you close your eyes, you can almost hear almost a whisper, “Tomorrow will be even smarter with AI”.

Simply put, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is when machines can do things that usually require human intelligence, such as learning, solving problems, recognizing patterns, or making decisions.

No doubt you have heard arguments for and against AI. For the most part, both sets of arguments seem reasonable and plausible. The truth is, for some time now, we have been using AI with our consent and without consciously knowing; for example, by shopping online, using spellcheck, checking emails, using social media, using GPS, using bank cards, or talking to a chatbot.

Fast-forward to 2025, and several fears are at the forefront of our minds. One such fear is the belief that AI will replace humans in certain jobs because it can perform tasks faster, cheaper, and more accurately. Another fear is that AI will have a costly, catastrophic toll on the environment. Training large AI models will consume hundreds of megawatt-hours of electricity, and data centers use millions of gallons of water to cool servers and prevent overheating.

But in all of this, what are the roles and responsibilities of governments, employers, and civil society at all?

Stay tuned.

In the meantime, please send us your thoughts and comments.

Anne Marie Thompson, MBA,

Attorney-at-Law / former Labour Commission

Contact: www.sandonaconsulting.com