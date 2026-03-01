Caye Caulker Village Council Says No to Sand Exchange with Ambergris Caye

The Caye Caulker Village Council has formally rejected a proposal from the Government of Belize to exchange local sand for white marl material, following discussions with Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez. The decision was made during an official council meeting held on the island last week.

Minister Perez had proposed transporting white marl to Caye Caulker for street development in the Bahia Puesta del Sol area. In exchange, sand from the council’s designated borrow site would be transported to Ambergris Caye.

However, the Village Council declined the proposal, citing concerns over the protection of the island’s limited natural resources, the performance of white marl under wet conditions, the need for public transparency, and potential environmental risks to nearby fishing grounds if dredging were to occur.

Concerns about the use of white marl have been raised previously, particularly following infrastructure challenges in San Pedro, where the material reportedly performed poorly during the rainy season. Residents have observed that roads surfaced with white marl can become unstable and, at times, impassable when saturated. These issues, documented in local reports and widely discussed within the community, contributed to the Council’s position.

In a press release, the Village Council stated: “The island’s sand is a valuable and limited natural resource that should remain on Caye Caulker and be preserved for the exclusive use and long-term benefit of the island and its residents.”

The Council confirmed that no agreement was reached and noted that the residents in attendance supported the decision.

By rejecting the proposal, the Village Council emphasized its commitment to sustainable development and the protection of local resources. Future street improvement projects in Caye Caulker are expected to explore alternative materials without engaging in resource exchange arrangements.

The decision may also influence inter-island discussions on infrastructure collaboration moving forward, as stakeholders balance development needs with environmental and community priorities.