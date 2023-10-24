Michael Brown turns himself over to police after being named a suspect in San Pedrito mass shooting

On Tuesday, October 24th, Michael Brown, named as one of the two suspects in the deadly mass shooting in the San Pedrito area, turned himself over to the San Pedro Police.

Brown was in the company of his attorney, Hurl Hamilton. The decision to turn himself over to the island authorities comes after police named him and Christian Espat as the main suspects in a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday and left islander Delmar Rodriguez, his baby daughter Amari, and friend Carlos Chi dead. Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said at a press briefing on Monday that Espat and Brown were wanted for questioning concerning the triple murder that has shocked the island community of San Pedro. The violent incident also left four other persons injured. They continue recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City.

Still at large is Christian Espat, who has already claimed his innocence. On Monday, Espat shared a video message with the media saying he had nothing to do with the deadly incident. “The police are accusing me of a triple murder I didn’t commit,” he said. Espat explained that he had not been on the island. He said after police attacked and tortured him about a week ago, he left the island seeking medical treatment. Espat marked that he is not hiding from the law as he is just making sure the reportedly beating by police did not cause any permanent damage to his body, particularly his head. “I don’t know why I am being accused of these murders because I did not have any misunderstanding or problems with Delmar Rodriguez,” Espat continued. He added that at no moment Rodriguez or his family was threatened, and they had no drug-related conflicts with the said deceased. Espat also provided images of the alleged assault by police and pictures of medical reports and tests.

The unthinkable happened on Monday (12am). Delmar Rodriguez was driving home with his common-law wife Karla Cordova, their baby daughter Amari, and friends Leonel Cornejo and Carlos Chi. They were ambushed by two gunmen who emerged from the mangroves on the lagoon side. The police report said witnesses saw two males dressed in full black clothing shooting at Rodriguez’s golf cart. Rodriguez was fatally injured and fell off the cart. The report adds that Cornejo managed to get behind the wheel and drove to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II with Cordova and her injured daughter. Cordova was not injured, but her baby daughter Amari did not survive and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The mass shootout also injured some bystanders. They continue to recover at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. They include Jose Hernandez, 31, Leonel Cornejo, 27, Ivan Guerra, 23, and Randy Guerra, 19, who was admitted in critical condition. He has since undergone surgery without any complications.

It is unknown if Espat will also turn himself to the police. The Sun will continue following.

