Educational workshop held for San Pedro’s Justices of the Peace

San Pedro Justices of the Peace (JP’S) and aspirants participated in an educational workshop on Sunday, July 7th. Held at the San Pedro Town Council conference room, the workshop saw the attendance of committee members from San Pedro Chapter of the JP’s, Deputy Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Inspector Basil Reyes, aspiring JP’s and guests.

The educational workshop took place from 8AM to 12PM and was facilitated by retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and certified Paralegal JP Martin Yama, former nurse, journalist, and paramedic JP Angella Wiltshire and President of National Association of JP’s and Commissioner of the Supreme Court JP, Danny Madrid. Throughout the workshop, attendees learned the basic concepts of being a Justice of the Peace, including how to respond in a timely, transparent, and efficient way.

President of the San Pedro Chapter of the JP’s Clive Welsh told The San Pedro Sun that despite limited attendance, the training was very educational and important. “We were expecting at least 50 JPs, including perspective and interested JP’s. Overall, we were pleased with the commitment, openness to learn and desire to serve by those who attended,” said Welsh.

Organizers would like to thank everyone who took the time out and attended the training. Island JP’s are further encouraged to join the San Pedro Chapter of the JP’s.

