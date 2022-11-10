New Justices of the Peace sworn in on Ambergris Caye

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye has a new group of Justices of the Peace (JP) after being sworn in on Wednesday, November 9th, at the Mahogany Bay Resort and Beach Club. The swearing-in ceremony, which also saw a few members named Senior JPs, was conducted by Belize’s Attorney General (AG) Magali Marin-Young SC.

Master of Ceremonies Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Ministry Israel Alpuche welcomed all attendees acknowledging the head table featuring Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, Deputy Mayor Jose Castellanos, Attorney General Marin, and National President of the JP Association, the Honourable Adrian Danny Madrid Senior JP and Commissioner of the Supreme Court (CSC).

AG Marin addressed the incoming JPs, explaining to them the duties and the importance of being a JP and Senior JP. Marin reiterated that JPs exercise concurrent jurisdiction with Magistrates when issuing summonses and warrants regarding arrests and searches, granting bail, and fixing the amount. Along with taking the recognizances, remanding defendants in custody, binding parties, serving as witnesses, and witnessing the execution of deeds, among other duties allowed by law. “It is a solid responsibility, and you are all expected to carry them out without expecting any remuneration,” said AG Marin. “The rendering of your service as Justice of the Peace is expected to be free of cost. It is a service to your community.”

The Attorney General noted that in the same manner they were appointed based on their character references, titles will be revoked if they fail to live up to the responsibilities of the Honourable title.

After her remarks, the official swearing-in took place along with the reading of the Oath by the nominees. Each candidate was called up front to receive their certificates from AG Marin. A handful of Senior Justices of the Peace were present to accept their title. These included San Pedro JP chapter President Clive Welsh, Santiago Vasquez (not present), Martha Nellie Sabido, and Dorothea Pineda. The Senior JPs will now bear the title of Honourable.

The new 31 JPs, including a few from our sister island of Caye Caulker, included Leonardo Ancona, Dalia Alamilla, Dianeli Aranda, Natalie Arceo, Dona Maria Badillo, Nigel Belisle, Jessi Betancourt, Steve Bowen, Noel Caliz, Doris Caliz, Delmi Caliz, Vicky Coc, Imer Cordova, Asthy Dennison, Javier Gongora, Abel Guerrero, Phillip Guizar, Celina Jimenez, Marina Kay, Merlin Kovach, Lilliana Marin, Rodolfo Marin, Vanessa Mejiba, Wayne Miller, Evelyn Nuñez, Viana Perez, Miguel Perez, Paulino Pineda, Phillip Ramsey, Carlo Rivero, Kristina Romero, Christina Sanchez, Christine Syme, Rosalyn Tzib, and Noel Wiltshire Jr.

National President Senior JP and CSC Madrid congratulated the newly installed JPs and those promoted to seniority. He reminded the group that JPs are servants of the people and not to forget their faithful allegiance to Belize and the National Association of the Justices of Peace. Madrid also took the opportunity to announce the first post-Covid pandemic Annual General Meeting set for January 29, 2023, in the Capital City of Belmopan.

