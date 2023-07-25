San Pedro Chapter of Justices of the Peace has new executive committee

On Sunday, July 23rd, the San Pedro Chapter of the Justices of the Peace (JP) elected a new executive committee during a meeting held at the Caribbean Villas Hotel. The national president of the JP association Danny Madrid swore in the new executive body. The newly elected committee will serve for one year.

The swearing-in ceremony started shortly after 1PM on the beach. Madrid addressed the JPs, and each member accepted their new role in the island’s JP chapter. The long-time president of the San Pedro chapter, Clive Welsh, passed on the responsibility of the post to Nai Duran. Welsh presented Duran with a certificate of appreciation, wished President Duran all the best, and said he would be available to assist the new committee with any help needed.

Ana Ico was elected Vice President, with Melisa Ayala as the Secretary. The Assistant Secretary is Vicky Coc, followed by Grant Crimmins as the Treasurer. The committee also selected three directors, Javier Williams, Dorothea Pineda, and Steve Bowen.

National President Madrid discussed the role of JP and emphasized the importance of being a good JP. He said that the service of a JP should be free of cost, and no one should charge for the service. If someone wants to contribute, Madrid said if accepted, it should be on behalf of the JP Association. Most of the time, if someone makes a monetary contribution, it should be a cheque made to the association’s name. Madrid said he would seek further assistance from appointed Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre. Madrid explained that a JP is part of the Attorney General’s Ministry, which approves the JP applications.

In San Pedro Town, anyone interested in becoming a JP can contact San Pedro Chapter President Duran to get more information and process through the local association. The island association can be contacted via their Facebook page at San Pedro Justice of the Peace Association. To be considered, candidates are required to be actively engaged in community service. Madrid stressed that being a JP allows individuals to showcase themselves and further contribute to their community. He said it is all about serving without expecting compensation, just like in other organizations. “You do not get any material benefits; it is spiritual, emotional, supportive, and about helping our people and serving them when they need us,” said Madrid. After being a JP for ten years, the next step is the position of Senior JP, with an honorary title and authorization to conduct services like marriages. Madrid clarified that a JP should not charge for conducting weddings.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, members agreed on a schedule for their monthly meetings. The island association also indicated that they would start working on a list to identify those Justices of the Peace who are not active. The new executive committee aims to strengthen the San Pedro JP chapter.

