Samantha J performs on Ambergris Caye

Jamaican model and singer-songwriter Samantha J was live in concert for the first time in the country, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, June 2nd. The concert featured various performances and music by the best DJ’s in the country.

Around 10PM, spectators started to arrive at the auditorium to enjoy the concert. The party featured Tagg International, Alfrain Supal, DJ Smallz, Paper Trail Sounds and performances by Dian Songs, Banz and Ceecee and Prince Amir. The various DJ’s brought the latest summer tunes, including hip-hop, reggae, pop, and dancehall which entertained the crowd. Bartenders kept the cocktails and ice cold beers flowing, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Closing the concert, was the highly anticipated Samantha J, who thanked everyone for their attendance. Thereafter, she launched into her most famous hits like “Tight Up Skirt”, ‘’Bad Like Yuh” “Rockets” among others. The previous day the Jamaican singer-songwriter also took the time out to explore La Isla Bonita and even went parasailing.

DJ Smallz would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the show and advises his followers to stay tuned for future events. Special thanks goes out to the sponsors, which include: Belkin Beer, Digicell, the office of the Music Ambassador, Caribbean Rum , Coco Beach Resort, Pink Boutique, Banana Beach, San Pedro Belize Express, XRT Golf Cart Rentals, The San Pedro Sun , Caribbean Villas, Caribbean Security, Reef Radio, Pineapple Restaurant, Nook Restaurant & Cocktail Bartique and Coral Cable Vision.

