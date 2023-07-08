Closure of Deer Huning Season; Peccary and Game Birds Remain Closed

The Belize Forest Department within the MSDCCDRM hereby reminds the public that as of July 1, 2023, the hunting season for White Tail/Red Brocket Deer (Odocoileus Virginianus) is officially closed along with other Game Specie falling within their respective dates outlined below.

𝐀𝐍𝐘 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐃 at these respective dates:

► 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥/𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐫 (Odocoileus virginianus):

Males: July 1 to September 30 (2023)

Females: July 1 to February 28 (2024)

► 𝐏𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐲 (Tayassu pecari): June 1 to November 30

► 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝𝐬 (Chachalaca, Black Throated Bobwhite, Great Curassow, Lesser Scaup, Crested Guan, Blue Winged Teal):

February 1 to July 15

Closed seasons for game species are necessary to give wildlife the opportunity to reproduce. If hunting of these species occurs during the closed seasons it will eventually result in a drastic decline of wildlife populations. By respecting closed seasons, we help to ensure that wildlife populations remain healthy for the future.

For more information, contact the BFD’s Wildlife Manager at:

[email protected] or the BFD at Tel: +501 822-1524

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS