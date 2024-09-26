New species of Hammerhead Shark discovered in Belizean waters

On Monday, September 23rd, scientists from Florida International University (FIU), USA, revealed a newly identified species of hammerhead shark named “Sphyrna alleni,” in honor of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, a strong supporter of shark conservation. Anglers fishing in Belize’s Robinson Point and Riversdale Village caught several hammerhead sharks between 2016 and 2019, passing them on to scientists. After years of analysis, researchers have now confirmed the discovery of a new species.

The research, led by Dr. Cindy Gonzalez and her team from FIU, was published in Zootaxa. Initially led by Dr. Demian Chapman, Director of Mote Marine Laboratory’s Center for Shark Research, the team aimed to distinguish between Sphyrna alleni and the similar-looking bonnet head shark. “DNA analyses revealed that the bonnet head sharks we knew were actually two species in the Atlantic, not just one,” Chapman stated in a press release. “However, DNA alone is not enough to define a species, so we assembled a team to examine specimens and identify any physical differences as well.”

The team collaborated with shark fishing camps in Belize to collect tissue samples and measurements to describe the new species formally. Gonzalez also stressed that DNA alone was not enough to classify a species, so the team also studied physical differences. Despite the recent discovery, Chapman expressed concern, stating, “It’s disheartening that we have only just realized the existence of this species, and we are already racing against time to prevent its extinction,” according to the FIU report. The Global Fin Print study also revealed that sharks in this area are overfished, mainly due to destructive fishing practices.

“Sharks have played a vital role in shaping the culture and economy of many local communities in various Latin American countries, so it’s important to work closely with fishermen on conservation efforts,” noted Gonzalez. “Belize has taken proactive measures for shark conservation that could benefit this species, such as working closely with shark fishing communities to manage shark catches, establishing protected areas, and implementing a nationwide gill net ban,” added Chapman in a media interview.

The bonnet head shark is the smallest member of the hammerhead shark family, known for its unique, shovel-shaped head. They are usually found in the Atlantic Ocean’s shallow, warm coastal waters and the Gulf of Mexico, from the United States to Brazil. Typically, they grow to about 3 to 4 feet in length and are recognized for their omnivorous diet, which includes a significant amount of seagrass. Bonnet head sharks play an essential role in marine ecosystems by helping to control prey populations and contributing to the health of seagrass beds. The shovel nose shark has a distinctive “shovel-shaped” head, slender body, and sharp teeth that set it apart from other shark species.

It is of scientific interest and underscores the importance of protecting Belize’s fragile marine ecosystems. Belize is significant in global marine conservation efforts, from estuaries to coral reefs. The project’s next stage will assess shark health in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) across 26 nations, including Belize.