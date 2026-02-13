Belize and UK Celebrate Ocean Partnership Milestones During OCPP Week

Belize and the United Kingdom strengthened their long-standing collaboration in marine conservation and climate resilience during Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) Week, held from Wednesday, February 4th, to Friday, February 6th. The three-day forum brought together government officials, UK representatives, scientists, youth leaders, and civil society stakeholders to reflect on five years of cooperation and to outline priorities for the future of Belize’s ocean governance.

The week opened on Tuesday, February 3rd, with the UK–Belize Climate and Nature Legacy Awards, recognizing key institutions supporting Belize’s marine protection efforts. The Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI) received the Marine and Coastal Leadership Award, presented to CEO Chantalle Samuels, for its work in strengthening marine spatial planning, improving climate-resilient data systems, and promoting science-based decision-making. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation and the Belize Fisheries Department also received commendations for their leadership in advancing national and international commitments on the oceans and biodiversity.

On Day One of the forum, the OCPP Ministerial Forum focused on financing, policy priorities, and long-term approaches to ocean governance. Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Hon. Andre Perez noted that the programme has supported Belize in strengthening marine protection and unlocking opportunities for sustainable and inclusive blue economic growth.

Day Two featured a Technical and Knowledge Exchange Forum, where specialists reviewed progress in areas including water quality monitoring, pollution management, sustainable seafood development, and biodiversity conservation. Discussions also highlighted Belize’s efforts to strengthen laboratory capacity, improve community engagement, and develop practical strategies for long-term climate resilience.

The forum concluded by focusing on sustaining the programme’s legacy, ensuring that the skills, tools, and technical capacity gained through the partnership remain embedded in local institutions. Minister Perez emphasized that the programme’s achievements demonstrate the importance of integrating biodiversity protection, food security, and economic resilience under Belize’s Blue Economy Framework.

UK scientific partners also highlighted the value of applied research in shaping effective policy. Grant Stentiford, Chief Scientist at the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), said the partnership has demonstrated how science can strengthen ocean governance and deliver benefits for livelihoods and marine ecosystems.

Belize remains the only country in the Western Hemisphere to benefit from the OCPP, a UK-funded initiative under the Blue Planet Fund. The programme supports countries through capacity-building and technical assistance in three areas: biodiversity protection, marine pollution mitigation, and food security through sustainable seafood.