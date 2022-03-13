Opening Ceremony of the Regional High-level Agricultural Training jointly organized by Israel and the Caribbean Community Secretariat (CARICOM)

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated the need for a robust agricultural sector in the region. This has impelled the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to design strategies and programs aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector.

Against the background, the State of Israel, through its International Development Cooperation Agency – MASHAV- has agreed to share its agricultural best practices and know-how with CARICOM Member States. In this regard, Israel and CARICOM have collaborated to organize a 7 session technical capacity building virtual training on “Protected Vegetable Cultivation in Changing Climate Conditions”. Representatives from 16 Caribbean countries are currently participating in this program.

This virtual training will support CARICOM Member States in building climate resilient supply chains, introduce participants to Israel´s acquired experience in the development of profitable vegetable production systems and present Israeli innovative technological solutions to address some of the region’s challenges.

At the inauguration ceremony, which took place virtually on March 8, 2022, the Ambassador of Israel in Mexico, accredited to The Bahamas and Belize, H.E. Mr. Zvi Tal, stressed that: “By making this training course a reality, we demonstrate both CARICOM countries’ and Israel’ determination to build a better future for their respective societies, while enhancing the Caribbean Community’s relations with Israel”.

Likewise, the Ambassador of Israel in Panama, accredited to Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and CARICOM, H.E. Mr. Itai Bardov, highlighted that: “This is a very important initiative, with dozens of participants who represent more than 15 nations, including countries and islands, with whom we are striving to strengthen our relations and conduct collaborations that benefit its peoples”.

Director of Sectoral Programmes in the CARICOM Secretariat, Ambassador David Prendergast stressed the strategic goals of CARICOM to reduce imports, ensure food security and promote skill building. Additionally, he underscored the necessity to harness innovation and adopt climate resilient technologies. He further expressed appreciation to Israel’s International Development Cooperation Agency – MASHAV – stating that: “the CARICOM region’s objectives and targets will be bolstered through training and investment in human resources’ He also indicated that “it is therefore, totally fitting that this training’s focus is on vegetables, one of the priority products selected for putting the Region on an upward trajectory.”