Central American leaders arrive on Ambergris Caye for the CARICOM/SICA Meeting

On Wednesday, March 2nd, islanders should expect temporary interruptions in the traffic around downtown San Pedro and armed security personnel as presidents and vice presidents from different Central American countries arrive on the island. The dignitaries are attending the CARICOM/SICA meeting north of San Pedro. On Thursday, March 3rd, the one-day event welcomes these government leaders to discuss ways to strengthen the relationship between the Caribbean Community and the Central American Integration System members, among other topics of interest.

Among the representatives of these countries, United Nations Secretary General António Gutierrez’s anticipated historic visit was canceled at the last hour. This was due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict currently taking place in Eastern Europe.

Some of the presidents attending the meeting on Thursday include Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Vice President of El Salvador Felix Ulloa Jr., and president of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado. Prime Minister John Briceño, who chairs the summit, said Belize needs a closer relationship with its Central American neighbors.

The topics for the CARICOM/SICA on Thursday are like the items discussed during the first two days of the summit. These include COVID-19, challenges within the region, sustainable development, the situation in Haiti, regional food production, nutrition, regional security, and financial mechanisms to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change properly.

This is the first CARICOM/SICA meeting in 11 years. Belize is in a unique position being part of both CARICOM and SICA. This position is considered a win, win situation for the country, and hosting such a high-level event allows the country to address issues jointly with neighbors from the Caribbean and Central America.

