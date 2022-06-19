Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise attended a Regional Meeting of Rural Youth in the SICA Region from June 16 to 18, 2022, in Panama.

The purpose of the meeting is to dialogue and agree on action measures within the strategic framework 2022-2030 to promote the inclusion of rural youth according to conditions and specific priorities of the countries of the region, with a view to achieving development programmes with more relevance, inclusivity and sustainable rural programs for rural youth.

The regional meeting is organized by the Secretariat of the Agricultural Council Central American (SECAC) and PROCASUR with support from the International Agriculture Development Fund (FIDA) and the Ministry of Agricultural Development of the Republic of Panama, in the project framework: Young Leaders of Territorial Rural Development in the SICA region.

The meeting will combine sessions of discussion on various related topics, field visits and exchanges of experiences of rural youth supported by the Ministry of Agricultural Development of Panama (MIDA).

The results of the regional meeting will feed the Strategy of Rural Youth for the SICA Region (2022-2030) and will contribute to the definition and adequacy of the lines of action, in linkage with learning and initiatives of rural development at the national levels of the agricultural and rural sectors of countries within the region.

Approximately 50 young leaders from national, rural youth organizations and networks, government representatives of the eight countries of the region, secretariats and commissions of SICA, and international organizations are participating in the event.

Belize’s delegation includes Dr. Victoriano Pascual, Acting Chief Agriculture Officer; Mr. Emilio Montero, National Food and Nutrition Security Coordinator; Mr. Javier Garcia, Rural Youth Officer, Rural Resilient Belize; Ms. Rozan Mesh of the Sayab Farmers Group; and Mr. Derick Mesh of the Tanah Farmers Group.

