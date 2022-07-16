Panama’s Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Visits Belize
Saturday, July 16th, 2022
On July 14, 2022, H.E. Ana Luisa Castro Novey, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, arrived in Belize with her delegation for an official visit. During the visit, Vice Minister Castro Novey met with Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to discuss our bilateral relations and cooperation affairs as well as regional political matters.
During the visit, Vice Minister Castro Novey also paid a courtesy call to Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration.
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.Click to Donate
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS