Panama’s Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Visits Belize

On July 14, 2022, H.E. Ana Luisa Castro Novey, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, arrived in Belize with her delegation for an official visit. During the visit, Vice Minister Castro Novey met with Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to discuss our bilateral relations and cooperation affairs as well as regional political matters.

Discussions were held on the implementation of the Bilateral Cooperation Framework Agreement between both countries and the reactivation of the Agreement for the Promotion of Education, Cultural and Sporting Exchange. CEO Mai and the Vice Minister also discussed the strengthening of the trade and investment framework, including the revision of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Panama and the Ministry of Commerce of Belize signed in 1985.

CEO Mai also expressed Belize’s interest in pursuing health, vocational and technical cooperation programs with the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies and the National Institute of Vocational and Human Development Training (INADEH), respectively, of Panama.

During the visit, Vice Minister Castro Novey also paid a courtesy call to Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration.

Belize and the Republic of Panama established diplomatic relations in September 1981. The Republic of Panama was the first Central American Country to recognize Belize’s Independence in 1981.

