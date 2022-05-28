Mrs. Thea Garcia-Ramirez represents Belize at the Organization of American States (OAS) 39th Assembly of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM)

The National Women’s Commission informs that Mrs. Thea Garcia-Ramirez is the delegate representing Belize at the Organization of American States (OAS) 39th Assembly of the Inter-American Commission of Women (CIM) held at the headquarters of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) Panama from May 25th to the 26th, 2022.

The Assembly is being held under the theme “Building Bridges for a New Social and Economic Covenant led by Women.” At the inaugural session, the election of authorities of the Assembly, as well as the adoption of a Draft Agenda and the installation of the General Committee and the Committee on Credentials were completed. At the end of the Assembly, the Declaration of Panama will be adopted as well as the CIM Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

The participation of Belize in this forum provides a strategic opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge as well as to strengthen ties of collaboration with member countries of the CIM. Belize is strategically positioned as the bridge that can channel strong alliances to bring about the advancements of gender parity, the reduction of indices of gender-based violence, and the poverty of women in the region.

