Statement by Belize on the Guyana Venezuela Border Situation

The Government of Belize is deeply concerned about recently announced decisions by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by which it purports to exercise rights of administrative sovereignty over the Essequibo region, an integral part of the territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The decisions and plans announced by Venezuela challenge directly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and heighten tensions between the two countries. Furthermore, Venezuela’s actions and decisions violate well-recognised rules of international law, as well as the binding provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023 – in particular, the Court’s direction that Venezuela must not do anything that “might aggravate or extend” its territorial dispute with Guyana “or make it more difficult to resolve.”

All states must respect and adhere to norms and principles of international law, including respect for the sovereignty of other states, territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, and the prohibition of the threat or use of force and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Belize reiterates its strong support for the ongoing judicial process at the International Court of Justice, which provides for the peaceful settlement of the territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

Belize stresses that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace.

Belize stands in solidarity with the people of Guyana and is unequivocal in its longstanding and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

