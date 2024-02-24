The Firearms and Ammunition Control Board Announces the Implementation of an Audit and a Moratorium being placed on Firearm Licenses of .223 Caliber Rifles

Press Release -22 February 2024 – The Firearms and Ammunition Control Board, in accordance with its mandate, has passed a motion to request that an audit be carried out to look into the past authority and the procedures involved in the processing of firearm licenses. This decision comes as part of the Board’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of firearms and ammunition in Belize.

The Board recognizes the importance of maintaining the highest standards of accountability and integrity in its operations and is committed to implementing any necessary changes to enhance its effectiveness.

In addition to the audit, the Firearms and Ammunition Control Board has also decided to impose a moratorium on the processing of firearm licenses for the .223 caliber rifles pending a review. This decision aims to ensure that the issuance of such licenses is done in a manner consistent with the law and in the best interests of public safety.

The Board acknowledges that the processing of firearm licenses for the .223 caliber rifles is a sensitive issue that requires careful consideration. As such, the moratorium will remain in place until the review is completed and any necessary changes to the licensing process are implemented.

The Firearms and Ammunition Control Board remains committed to ensuring the safe and responsible use of firearms and ammunition in Belize. The Board will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to address any issues identified during the audit and review process.

