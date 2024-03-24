COCESNA endorses Belize’s CEO of Civil Aviation as Central American Candidate to the ICAO

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – March 20, 2024 – At the 262nd Ordinary Board Meeting of COCESNA held in Madrid, Spain, on March 19, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño presented Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, as Belize’s candidate to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the period 2025-2028. CEO Carrillo’s candidature was unanimously endorsed by the Central American member countries on the COCESNA Board.

The ICAO is a UN global mechanism created to promote the safe and orderly development of civil aviation around the world. The organization sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental sustainability. Every three years, the 193 member states meet to deliberate and plan the organization’s path. During this time, 36 member states are elected to sit on the ICAO Council. In accordance with its rotation agreement, Belize can occupy the Central American seat from 2025 to 2028.

Since she was appointed as CEO of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation in 2020, Kennedy Carrillo has served as a member of COCESNA’s Board of Directors. Her contributions to the regional body have been significant, and her representation of Belize has resulted in important achievements such as the acquisition of Belize’s first-ever Primary Surveillance Radar System and upgrading Belize’s air traffic control systems.

CEO Carrillo possesses a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, policy development, negotiation, and lobbying. She earned a master’s degree in psychology from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and has participated in various aviation-related training programs from prestigious organizations such as the Singapore Aviation Academy, the United Nations and the UWI.

CEO Carrillo’s participation in the ICAO Council will serve to promote the aviation interests of the COCESNA member states including Belize, elevating the visibility of Central America’s civil aviation efforts globally.