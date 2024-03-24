Sunday, March 24, 2024
Government

COCESNA endorses Belize’s CEO of Civil Aviation as Central American Candidate to the ICAO

Share

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – March 20, 2024 – At the 262nd Ordinary Board Meeting of COCESNA held in Madrid, Spain, on March 19, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño presented Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, as Belize’s candidate to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the period 2025-2028. CEO Carrillo’s candidature was unanimously endorsed by the Central American member countries on the COCESNA Board.

The ICAO is a UN global mechanism created to promote the safe and orderly development of civil aviation around the world. The organization sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental sustainability. Every three years, the 193 member states meet to deliberate and plan the organization’s path. During this time, 36 member states are elected to sit on the ICAO Council. In accordance with its rotation agreement, Belize can occupy the Central American seat from 2025 to 2028.

Since she was appointed as CEO of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation in 2020, Kennedy Carrillo has served as a member of COCESNA’s Board of Directors. Her contributions to the regional body have been significant, and her representation of Belize has resulted in important achievements such as the acquisition of Belize’s first-ever Primary Surveillance Radar System and upgrading Belize’s air traffic control systems.

CEO Carrillo possesses a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, policy development, negotiation, and lobbying. She earned a master’s degree in psychology from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and has participated in various aviation-related training programs from prestigious organizations such as the Singapore Aviation Academy, the United Nations and the UWI.

CEO Carrillo’s participation in the ICAO Council will serve to promote the aviation interests of the COCESNA member states including Belize, elevating the visibility of Central America’s civil aviation efforts globally.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun